Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Sept. 16

It’s Friday and the Falcons are headed out west to take on the defending Super Bowl champs. We’ve got notes ahead of the game and more in today’s Falcoholinks.

Rams on deck for Week 2

The Falcons looked like the better team for three quarters against the Saints, and rest assured, if they do not put together a complete game against Los Angeles they’ll also wind up on the losing end of the contest. One area they can exploit is the Rams’ shaky offensive line, a unit that allowed seven sacks in the first week.

Rookie lineman Arnold Ebiketie can certainly assist in that regard, building on his hot start to his first professional season.

Our team of writers sat down and discussed this match-up; specifically, what will it take to rinse off the stink from last week’s loss and shock the NFL.

Defensive back Teez Tabor nabbed from practice squad

DB Teez Tabor did not make the team out of camp, but was assigned to Atlanta’s practice squad. He’s now headed to Seattle after the Seahawks poached him from the Falcons’ practice squad roster.

In a corresponding move, Atlanta signed undrafted free agent running back B.J. Baylor to the practice squad, adding some available depth in the wake of Damien Williams’ injury.

Big question for Week 2

Are the Falcons who we thought they were?! Or did they show enough mettle through three quarters against New Orleans that the final score belied this team’s capabilities? Essentially: What’s real, and what’s a mirage?