NFL Week 2 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

The 2022 NFL season is officially underway. Week 1 is in the books, and as always, brought with a chaotic and unpredictable set of results. There were a number of excellent games as well as some letdowns from top teams, but luckily we’ve got a strong slate in front of us once again in Week 2.

To kick things off, there’s a strong divisional matchup between the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) and the rival Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) on Thursday Night Football.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

The pick: Chiefs (-195)

Spread: Chiefs -4 | Over/Under: 54 | Moneyline: Chiefs -195, Chargers +165

After a season-opener (Bills @ Rams) that started strong but ended in a blowout, we’ve got another terrific game on tap for Thursday Night Football in Week 2. The Chiefs absolutely obliterated the Arizona Cardinals with an offensive onslaught that included five passing TDs from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Meanwhile, the Chargers played a pretty typical up-and-down game, but managed to come away with the victory against the rival Las Vegas Raiders.

The two Chiefs/Chargers matchups were fantastic in 2021, and I expect this game to be no different. Kansas City lost some of its offensive firepower in the Tyreek Hill trade, but that didn’t slow them down at all in Week 1. Los Angeles appears to be down top receiver Keenan Allen for this game, so it’ll be a challenge for them to keep up. I think the Chiefs are rightly favored at home, and I expect them to win a shootout against a Chargers offense that isn’t quite at full strength.

Staff picks

What are your picks and predictions for tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.