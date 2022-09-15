Seahawks poach Falcons DB Teez Tabor off practice squad

We just learned last night that the Falcons were signing running back B.J. Baylor, and today we found out it was to the practice squad. It was fair to wonder who might be leaving to make room for Baylor, and unfortunately, now we know it’s defensive back Teez Tabor.

The Seahawks have poached Tabor off of the Falcons’ practice squad to fill a roster spot vacated by safety Jamal Adams, who headed to injured reserve, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Seahawks are signing CB Teez Tabor off the #Falcons practice squad to fill his roster spot, source said. https://t.co/xQMgRYfCYj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2022

It’s a bummer of a loss. Tabor played well this summer and has the ability to play both cornerback and safety, and his addition to the practice squad gave Atlanta a nice safety net if injuries cropped up in the secondary. Now he’ll head to Seattle and will likely have a fairly significant role out of the gate, which means Tabor will be seeing his former team in Week 3 when the Falcons swing up to Seattle to play the Seahawks. Not only are the Falcons losing him, in other words, but they’ll have to face him very soon.

The Falcons may well sign another defensive back to the practice squad in the near future, but for now they’ll roll on without Tabor and go heavy on running backs with Damien Williams banged up. We wish Tabor well in Seattle in every week except Week 3.