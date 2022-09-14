Falcons injury report: Damien Williams absent from Wednesday’s practice

Well, you wanted football and last week you got it! The outcome wasn’t what we wanted but, at least it was football, right? Anyways, we are on to Week 2 as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to go on the road and face the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. On Wednesday, both teams held their first practices of the week and the Falcons were only without one player.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

RB Damien Williams (rib)

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Leonard Floyd (knee)

NO PARTICIPATION

C Brian Allen (knee)

WR Van Jefferson (knee)

OL Joe Noteboom (knee)

LS Matt Orzech (calf)

As mentioned above, the Falcons were without only one player on Wednesday. Running back Damien Williams was missing with a rib injury, which he sustained against the New Orleans Saints. Assuming Williams doesn’t progress during the week, expect to see rookie Tyler Allgeier active against the Rams. It’s also worth noting that rookie Drake London, who was active on on Sunday and limited throughout the week, was not on the injury report on Wednesday. That’s a great sign for his health.

Looking at the Rams, they’re missing a few important pieces, with Brian Allen and Joe Noteboom looming as potentially large losses for a team that already played poorly along their offensive line Week 1. It’s early in the week yet, so I wouldn’t put too much stock into this, but be mindful of the progress or decline missing players have on Thursday heading into Friday.