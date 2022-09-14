Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Wednesday, Sept. 14

We’ve got links for a Wednesday, which is confirmed by the ALA (American Links Association) as the best way to start your morning.

What we learned

Five things, exactly! Well, we learned a lot — for one, that this team is still plagued by the late-game decisions that have doomed them in the past.

Deion Jones’ contract restructured

More movement on the Deion Jones front, as the Falcons restructured the linebacker’s contract, freeing up nearly $7 million in cap space in the process. Atlanta will likely use that newly acquired windfall to peruse the free agent market for fits on the squad.

Vegas hates the Falcons

Well, at least this week the oddsmakers do. Atlanta opened as the largest underdog in the NFL against the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams, with the opening line set at a whopping 10.5 points.

TE Anthony Firkser promoted to active roster

Tight end Anthony Firkser saw the field on Sunday, but that was courtesy of a game-day practice squad promotion. The coaching staff must have liked what they saw from the veteran, as he’s been elevated to the active roster.

Falcons film review

Our Kevin Knight rewatched the game so you didn’t have to, and he provided a complete film review detailing Atlanta’s collapse against New Orleans.