Falcons sign TE Anthony Firkser to active roster

The Atlanta Falcons have been active with moves to start Week 2. Earlier on Tuesday, the team restructured the contract of linebacker Deion Jones to create upwards of $6.8M in salary cap space. That move makes sense for multiple reasons, as the team was tight on cap space and the restructure could make Jones easier to trade in the future.

It didn’t take long for Atlanta to make use of the new cap space. The team signed tight end Anthony Firkser to the active roster after he started the season on the practice squad—and was elevated to the 53-man roster for Week 1.

He was a practice squad elevation last week. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 13, 2022

Firkser was expected to function as the secondary receiving tight end for the Falcons after a strong training camp and preseason. It was surprising to see him cut and stashed on the practice squad in favor of developmental TE/QB Feleipe Franks. His stint on the squad was short, as Firkser now officially joins Atlanta’s active roster.

Firkser didn’t have a significant role on Sunday, playing just three total snaps. He was targeted on two of those three snaps, however, catching one pass for 6 yards. It seems that Firkser will now be a more permanent part of the offense, officially re-joining the active roster for Week 2.

