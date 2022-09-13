Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Tuesday, Sept. 13

There’s not a whole lot to shine up right now about the Falcons. The team came out strong but concluded with yet another major choke job we got to watch in slowmo. Arthur Smith had a tantrum and walked out of the press conference. Now the Los Angeles Rams are on the docket.

Mr. Falcoholic Dave Choate did the postmortem on Sunday’s last-second loss to the Saints. Perhaps the worst of it all was how absolutely familiar the collapse and disappointment was. The Falcons persist regardless of the quarterback or coach.

Will McFadden is picking up the 3 Up, 3 Down series this year and started it was a very unfamiliar name on the down column: AJ Terrell. Terrell, perhaps one of the league’s best defenders under 25, was eaten up by Michael Thomas. This was Terrell’s worst game since his match-up against LSU.

Arthur Smith had a redo with the media and things appeared to have gone much better. Smith, outside of the emotion of the collapse, said he will get things fixed. The early game performance showed that could happen.

The Falcons need more than wins, says Cory Woodroof. The Falcons need to make these crippling choke jobs a thing of the past. None of the roster moves or tough talk mean anything until Atlanta can hold onto big leads.

There are some low-level roster moves on the practice squad.