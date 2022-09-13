Falcons open as NFL’s largest underdog on the road against Rams

As predictable as it is embarrassing after Sunday’s collapse against the Saints, we still have to note the Falcons enter this week’s tilt against the reigning Super Bowl champs as the largest underdogs in the league. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Rams favored by 10.5 points, making the Rams one of only four other teams to enter play favored by double-digits.

It’s not a surprise given the Falcons’ knack for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, but the opening line likely shifted once Atlanta shifted its defense against the Saints and blew the contest. The over/under is currently set at 47.5 points.

This will be a pivotal-yet-tough match-up for the Falcons, and their season slate does not get any easier from this point forward. Facing the Rams on the road is no easy task, and this game’s importance is amplified by looming road tilts against the Seahawks, Bucs, and Bengals. The team has to be sharp and hope the Rams are shaky again, like they just were against the Bills in Week 1.

It’s extremely early yet, but seeing the Falcons with the longest odds in the league certainly isn’t comforting.

