Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Sept. 12

Welp, welcome to the 2022 Atlanta Falcons season. After an extremely promising first half, the Falcons resorted to their old shenanigans and allowed the Saints to claw back into contention, and eventually, the lead.

It was yet another mind-numbing loss from a team that cannot seem to seal the deal.

With that happy note: Here’s Falcoholinks for a Monday morning.

Falcons - Saints recap

The Falcons looked victory right in its jaws and said: No sir, not today. After a dominant performance from Cordarrelle Patterson in the first half, the Falcons appeared to park the bus via prevent defense and dropped their home opener to the Saints 27-26.

We’re all officially back on the Atlanta Falcons rollercoaster.

Takeaways

Thoughts on the game? Yeah, we have ‘em — seven, to be exact. While Cordarrelle Patterson didn’t miss a beat, there’s clearly work to be done on defense — particularly when running zone.

Injuries

The Falcons left this one in fairly solid shape, aside from running back Damien Williams heading to the locker room in the first half with an injury to his ribs.

The Falcoholic Live

After what felt like an exceedingly long offseason, the crew from The Falcoholic Live got together to discuss and digest Atlanta’s loss against New Orleans. If you didn’t catch it live, the full replay is available right here.