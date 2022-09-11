Damien Williams leaves Week 1 game against the Saints with a rib injury

The new NFL season is not even a quarter old and the Atlanta Falcons are already dealing with some injury troubles, this one in the form of running back Damien Williams going down in the first quarter.

Williams hurt his rib on a run play and is reportedly questionable to return to the contest.

Damien Williams (rib) questionable to return for the Falcons. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 11, 2022

Williams was one of Atlanta’s free agent signings, during the spring, agreeing to a one year deal worth $1.62 million to operate behind Cordarrelle Patterson on the team’s depth chart. He was the presumed Mike Davis replacement for this season.

Atlanta is currently very thin at the running back position as they opted to carry only three active backs, with rookie Tyler Allgeier being reported as a surprise inactive before the game began. Patterson and return specialist Avery Williams are currently the only healthy running backs who are currently active in this game.

Hopefully this is not a bad injury and Damien Williams can return.