Falcons - Saints Week 1 open thread

It’s nearly time for kickoff. The Falcons get their shot to win the season opener against the Saints, which would be as sweet an outcome as we could ask for to start 2022. Standing in the way is the Dennis Allen-coached New Orleans team that got Jameis Winston back under center, and they’re hoping to prove they haven’t dropped off after making the coaching change.

To win today, the Falcons will need to be sharp offensively and at least solid defensively against a well-balanced New Orleans squad. I’m confident in their ability to win this one, and hopefully in a few hours we’ll be talking about just how improved this Falcons team looks with a difficult schedule ahead of them.

Use this as your open thread for the game ahead, if you would. Go Falcons!