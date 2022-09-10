Report: WR Drake London expected to play against the Saints

The Falcons and good news rarely fit in the same sentence, making Saturday night’s news a bit of a surprise. London suffered what was believed to be a minor knee injury in Week 1 of the preseason, however, early indications were he should return just in time for Week 1 of the regular season.

To add some serious drama to the situation, London was limited in practice all week. Assuming the Falcons were trying to bring back London slowly, the team would likely have wanted at least a full practice or two before he gets trotted out as the team’s WR1. Arthur Smith also told fans that London would get worked out on Saturday, apparently so the impressions could be leaked to ESPN.

Per ESPN’s Adarn Schefter, London is expected to go on Sunday.

Saints WR Michael Thomas, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play vs. the Falcons, per source.



Falcons WR Drake London, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury, is expected to play vs. the Saints, per source.



WRs back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2022

This is great news for London as well as the undermanned Falcons offense. New quarterback Marcus Mariota needs as many targets as possible, and there should be a plan for when Kyle Pitts get doubled (probably hit Pitts whenever he isn’t doubled, though).

Michael Thomas hasn’t played an NFL snap in quite some time, and certainly not for quarterback Jameis Winston. What he can offer this early in the season is an exceedingly open question.

For London, he should be on the receiving end of a healthy number of targets. Pitts is the safe bet to be the top target on Sunday but London could easily be close behind.