Falcons vs. Saints: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Tomorrow’s the day. The hated Saints are coming to town to start the season, affording Atlanta a rare opportunity to hand their rival a loss and get the season off to a 1-0 start. We’ll soon see how all the spring and summer work to improve this roster and learn from last year’s mistakes will translate into the regular season, which is exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time.

Naturally, you’re going to want to watch every second. If for some reason you hadn’t already made plans, cleared off your couch, and bought enough food and drink to carry a small army through Sunday afternoon, here’s what you’ll need to know to watch Falcons vs. Saints.

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints, Week 1

When: Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Channel: FOX 5 locally; NFL Sunday Ticket nationally

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Odds: Atlanta’s a 5.5 point underdog at the moment

Key Questions: Is this new-look offense ready for a stiff test against a quality Saints defense? Can the Falcons get a pass rush going and hold Jameis Winston and a retooled New Orleans receiving corps in check? Will the Falcons win a matchup against their most bitter rival and start the season 1-0 for the first time since 2017?

2022 Falcons regular season schedule

Week 1: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: @ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 3: @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 4: vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: @ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: @ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 18, TBD

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

Check out the odds for this week’s games at DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.