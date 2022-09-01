Falcons bring back DL Abdullah Anderson, OL Colby Gossett after cutdowns

The Falcons just placed five players on injured reserve, and in corresponding moves they’ve officially announced the waiver claims of tackle Chuma Edoga and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson, as well as the return of three familiar faces.

We’ve already written about Edoga and Dickerson, but the re-signings of defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson, inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, and offensive lineman Colby Gossett are all new to us. They’re also all welcome returns.

We’ll start with Anderson, who was a surprise cut a couple of days ago. The veteran defensive lineman joined the team partway through the summer and was one of the more consistently solid contributors in that group throughout preseason. He provides welcome depth for a Falcons team that badly needs it along the defensive line, joining Dickerson and rookie undrafted free agent Timothy Horne behind starters Grady Jarrett, Anthony Rush, and Ta’Quon Graham.

Gossett is a very familiar face, given that he also spent 2021 with the Falcons. Last year’s sole waiver claim after cutdowns for Atlanta, Gossett started the final game of the 2021 season for the Falcons at left guard owing to Jalen Mayfield’s injury. With Mayfield now on injured reserve, Gossett will provide depth at both guard spots, and having a solid and experienced option available is a big deal for a Falcons team thin on options at guard.

Finally, Kwiatkoski returns, as well. The veteran linebacker has had a quiet summer, but has 34 NFL starts under his belt and has been a consistent contributor on special teams for other NFL squads. He’ll likely serve as the third inside linebacker behind starters Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker as the team brings Troy Andersen along slowly, with rookie Nate Landman in the mix for playing time as well.

In addition, ESPN’s Mike Rothstein reports that both Mike Ford and Dean Marlowe are back after being cut yesterday, meaning they likely only were bounced briefly to make room for the new waiver claims. Ford will serve as a reserve cornerback and special teamer, likely backing up Dee Alford at the nickel initially, while Marlowe will serve as the team’s third safety and special teams help.

As mentioned before both S Dean Marlowe and CB Mike Ford are headed back to the Falcons’ 53-man roster.



The Falcons probably aren’t done making moves, but it’s a relief to see them bring back valuable depth, particularly on both lines.