Falcons to work out long snapper Mitch Fraboni today

Atlanta let All-Pro long snapper Josh Harris walk this offseason after a decade with the team, and we figured to have a lively competition for the role when they signed both Beau Brinkley and Liam McCullough. Unfortunately, Brinkley was hurt, but McCullough clearly did well enough this summer that the team didn’t feel the need to add any competition for him.

That doesn’t mean they won’t want to have some insurance, though, as McCullough has yet to appear in a regular season game. Per Aaron Wilson at Pro Football Network, the team is hosting long snapper Mitch Fraboni today.

Atlanta Falcons working out long snapper Mitch Fabroni today, per aleague source. He recently worked out for the Green Bay Packers @PFN365 #Falcons Former Arizona State and Spring League player has been with the Texans, Cardinals and was drafted by USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 1, 2022

Fraboni, 25, was Arizona State’s long snapper from 2014-2017 and has stints with the Steelers, in the Spring League, and most recently with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL. Like McCullough, he’s still looking to stick with a team for a regular season game, but also like McCullough, he’s young and was very good at long snapping in college.

Chances are this isn’t about supplanting McCullough, but providing the team with someone to call in case their new long snapper falters at all this season. It’s possible that the team could elect to keep Fraboni on the practice squad as one of their 16 players as more immediate insurance, but it’s not often you see a team elect to carry two long snappers like that, and I’m sort of dubious it will happen here.

We’ll see if Fraboni signs, but for now he’s a name to file away in what we hope is the unlikely case that McCullough doesn’t hack it this season as Atlanta’s long snapper.