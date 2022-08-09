GoFundMe page created to save former Falcon Robert Lyles’s life

Playing in the NFL requires talent, dedication and, above all, heart. Robert Lyles spent eight seasons in the NFL, including two as a linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons, giving everything he had to the gridiron. Now, the 61-year-old Lyles and his family are asking others to give to help save his life.

A GoFundMe page has been created by Randy Carodine, who identifies himself as Lyles’s brother, on behalf of Delisa Lyles, Robert’s daughter. In the intro to the page, titled “A HEART FOR ROBERT,” Carodine asks for immediate help to raise $100k to assist in a heart transplant for Lyles.

“Robert has been hospitalized in critical condition at Baylor St. Luke’s Hospital since July 12, 2022,” Carodine explains on the GoFundMe page. “The medical staff and other employees have given Robert the most extraordinary care available. However, his medical insurance has expired and did not cover a fraction of the costs. A heart transplant, as you can imagine, is an astronomical cost. Robert has been through several life-saving procedures thus far. The current life sustaining measures are only temporary. Robert needs a new heart immediately.”

Carodine goes on to explain that all funds raised will go towards the mounting expenses that Lyles and his family face. He also asks that concerned parties keep the family in their thoughts at this time, and share the GoFundMe page if donating is not possible at this time.

Lyles started 25 games from 1990-91 for the Falcons at linebacker alongside the likes of Jessie Tuggle, Deion Sanders and Brian Jordan. The rangy, dynamic linebacker had a nose for the football, registering 10 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns in his career.

We ask that those who can consider donating to help save Robert’s life. He gave his heart to the game. Let’s help give it back.

