Arthur Blank inspires the next generation of leaders through Babson College’s Center for Entrepreneurship

Arthur Blank is best known latey for his role as the owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United. But his illustrious career at Home Depot demonstrates his entrepreneurial spirit.

Blank, through a $50 million gift, established the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership at Babson College, his alma matter.

Located at Babson College in Wellesley, MA, the Blank Center is home to the world’s largest dedicated entrepreneurship faculty and numerous research initiatives and conferences. Through the Babson College Entrepreneurship Center, emerging entrepreneurs have access to the opportunities, community, and critical resources that they need. They are able to “ignite the exchange of innovative ideas that will shape the future of entrepreneurship through research and thought leadership,” per Babson’s website.

The program also offers opportunities with startup incubation — advisement, seed funding, and more; as well as startup acceleration and thought leadership.

In 2019, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation made a $50 million donation to the center, the largest grant in its 25-year history up to that point. The Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership has created opportunities for the entire Babson community to lead change, solve global problems and create sustainable value across business and society through learning, teaching, research, and engagement in entrepreneurial practice.

The program focuses on the six core leadership principles that guide the Blank Family of Businesses. Those values are:

Put people first.

Listen and respond.

Include everyone.

Innovate continuously.

Lead by example.

Give back to others.

In 2021, the program worked with over 400 entrepreneurs representing 380 different businesses, they held over 80 events for the Babson College community and the greater Boston area, and they awarded over $600k in seed funding, challenge prizes, in-kind services, and more.

