Falcons reportedly signing TE MyCole Pruitt

The Falcons love the tight end position. This team drafted Kyle Pitts fourth overall a year ago, added former Arthur Smith favorite Anthony Firkser in free agency this year, drafted John FitzPatrick out of Georgia late, and even converted Feleipe Franks to at least a part-time tight end. It’s a vital position in Smith’s offense, and it’s clear the team covets versatile players, preferably ones who have experience either directly in Smith’s offense or a similar one.

That’s why it’s not a surprise to see the team adding another tight end, especially because it’s one that Smith knows well. Per Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Falcons will be signing MyCole Pruitt soon.

Atlanta Falcons are signing veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 8, 2022

Pruitt, 30, is a sure-handed tight end who played a small but useful role in the Titans’ passing attack in each of the past four seasons. He was finishing up a career year in 2021—that translates to 14 grabs and three touchdowns—before suffering an injury that landed him on injured reserve in early January. Presumably healthy now, Pruitt will hope to push for a roster spot in Atlanta under his old offensive coordinator.

While he offers some limited pass catching value, Pruitt’s big role in Atlanta if he sticks around will be as a blocker, as he’s quite a good one. That will put him into a head-to-head battle with Parker Hesse and rookie John FitzPatrick for what’s likely to be one role, given that Kyle Pitts, Anthony Firkser, and Feleipe Franks are already pretty locked into roster spots. The fact that the team signed Pruitt tells you they’re not entirely settled with that fourth spot just yet, and it at least gives the team options for the role and any practice squad spots they use at tight end.

When the signing is made official, there will need to be a cut or injury designation, and my guess is rookie Bryce Rodgers will wind up on injured reserve. I hope I’m wrong about that, given that it would be a huge bummer for Rodgers, but we’ll know soon enough if this report is accurate.

This adds to the growing list of former Titans on the Falcons, a list that includes Marcus Mariota, Parker Hesse, Cameron Batson, and Firkser. Pruitt may have an uphill battle to make the roster this year, but he’s at the very least a practice squad candidate and someone who should be able to step right in and contribute in preseason action for the Falcons.

Give him a warm welcome once the signing is official, if you would.