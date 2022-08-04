2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game open thread

I won’t sugarcoat it: The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is rarely fun to watch. The Broncos-Falcons tilt from 2019 was a good game for Brian Hill, an occasionally enjoyable one for the defense, and Kurt Benkert’s big moment in the sun in Atlanta, but was broadly a pretty slow-paced and listless effort for both teams. That’s what you expect from these games.

That said, it’s also NFL football, and it heralds the beginning of a non-stop flood of football games from now until early in 2023, so it’s still something to get excited about. Just don’t go into tonight’s Jaguars-Raiders tilt—where both teams are expected to sit most starters— expecting a high-flying and exciting effort.

Use this as your open thread for the game! The Falcons will be kicking off in just over a week for their preseason opener, so we’re very close.