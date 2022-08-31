 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Falcons cut defensive backs Mike Ford and Dean Marlowe

They’ve opened up two roster spots, but it’s safe to assume both players will be back.

By Dave Choate
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason - Falcons at Jets Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When the Falcons claimed tackle Chuma Edoga and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson earlier today, we were all waiting for the other shoe to drop. Would the team release a couple undrafted free agents and then move them to the practice squad, or would they place a couple of players who we know are dealing with injuries on injured reserve?

Neither, as it turns out. To make room for Edoga and Dickerson, the Falcons have cut defensive backs Mike Ford and Dean Marlowe. That’s a bit of a surprise.

As Mike Rothstein notes, it’s likely at least one of these players will return to the roster if and when players are placed on injured reserve, so these may be short-term moves. Marlowe is an experienced special teamer and was expected to play a prominent role as a reserve, while the Falcons kept Ford as a backup nickel corner who can play multiple positions in a pinch and is also a valuable special teamer. Chances are they’re not simply getting rid of both players, in other words, but shuffling some chairs while they figure out their next move. I would expect Ford to at least re-join the practice squad, and for Marlowe to re-join the roster for certain.

We’ll see what’s next and whether Ford, Marlowe, or both ultimately return to Atlanta, but suffice to say there will probably be several more moves in the coming days.

