Falcons 2022 practice squad tracker

As of this afternoon, the Falcons can begin stocking their practice squad. Some years they do that all at once and we get one big announcement, and other years we slowly learn who the team is going to add throughout the course of a day or two.

If 2022 proves to be the latter, we’ll round up additions and updates right here, just as we did for the slow trickle of reported roster cuts yesterday. We’ll see what positions the Falcons prioritize for their 16 man practice squad, which can include 10 players with under four years of service time and six players of any experience level, as well as which players they’ve just cut that they badly want back. I’d expect to see many familiar faces re-joining the squad after the Falcons largely had a strong summer, but we’ll know soon enough.

Stay tuned for updates!