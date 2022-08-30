Falcons announce initial 2022 53 man roster

The Falcons have announced their full slate of roster cuts just ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, and that means we now know who has made the initial 53 man roster.
You’ll find the roster below. We’ll have plenty of breakdowns of who made it and what changes the Falcons might make in the days ahead, but what is your initial impression of the roster?
Offense
QB Marcus Mariota
QB Desmond Ridder
QB/TE Feleipe Franks
RB Tyler Allgeier
RB Damien Williams
RB/WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson
RB/KR Avery Williams
FB Keith Smith
WR Drake London
WR Bryan Edwards
WR Olamide Zaccheaus
WR Damiere Byrd
WR KhaDarel Hodge
WR/KR Jared Bernhardt
TE Kyle Pitts
TE Parker Hesse
TE John FitzPatrick
T Jake Matthews
T Kaleb McGary
T Germaine Ifedi
G Elijah Wilkinson
G Jalen Mayfield
G Chris Lindstrom
C Matt Hennessy
C Drew Dalman
Defense
DL Grady Jarrett
DL Marlon Davidson
DL Ta’Quon Graham
DL Anthony Rush
DL Timothy Horne
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
OLB Lorenzo Carter
OLB Arnold Ebiketie
OLB DeAngelo Malone
OLB Quinton Bell
ILB Deion Jones
ILB Rashaan Evans
ILB Mykal Walker
ILB Troy Andersen
LB Nate Landman
CB A.J. Terrell
CB Casey Hayward
CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Darren Hall
CB DeAundre Alford
CB Mike Ford
S Richie Grant
S Jaylinn Hawkins
S Erik Harris
S Dean Marlowe
Special Teams
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
This is a roster full of surprises, even if changes in the coming day wind up leading to some of these players not being kept after all.
Start with the offense, where the team did indeed keep both Damiere Byrd and Jared Bernhardt. Byrd is seasoned, speedy receiver who earned it with quality play throughout the summer, beating out veterans like Cameron Batson and Frank Darby for a spot. Bernhardt is only a mild surprise at this point after the former lacrosse star consistently starred in preseason, but it is a pleasant surprise.
Colby Gossett being cut means the Falcons are only keeping eight offensive linemen initially, though they’ll almost certainly stock the practice squad well and perhaps add another veteran.
On the defense there are even more surprises. Mike Ford made the roster over Teez Tabor, a nod to his consistent work as a nickel back in practice and strong special teams history, but that is a mild surprise given how strong Tabor came on late in preseason. I had thought rookie Nate Landman had a good chance of unseating Nick Kwiatkoski after the veteran barely played this summer, but it’s still a slight surprise to see it actually happen. Ditto Quinton Bell, who made a big push for a roster spot and basically forced the Falcons to keep him.
The biggest surprise might be along the defensive line, where the team kept an injured Marlon Davidson—we’ll see if there’s a physically unable to perform or injured reserve designation coming—and undrafted free agent Timothy Horne. Abdullah Anderson, Nick Thurman, and Darrion Daniels all had their moments but did not make it, which did surprise me somewhat.
We’ll see how this roster changes in the coming days, but congratulations to everyone who made the initial 53 man!
