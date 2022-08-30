Falcons announce full list of 2022 roster cuts

Atlanta Falcons roster cuts have been trickling in all day, but the team just made the full list official. In total, they waived or cut 27 players to bring the roster in line with the maximum 53 player requirement.

I can’t imagine all of these decisions were easy, not that delivering bad news ever is. Caleb Huntley, Derrick Tangelo, MyCole Pruitt, and many others were impressive for at least stretches this summer, and the team’s depth certainly looked stronger in 2022 than it did a year ago. Ultimately, the Falcons have to be hoping that they’ve nailed their decisions in terms of who to keep, that they’ll have the opportunity to add more talent soon, and that they can bring back players who impressed to the practice squad. We’re just going to have to wait a day (or more) to see some of that play out.

Below, you’ll find the complete list of cuts, which has several surprises. Tight end Anthony Firkser did not make the roster, securing rookie John FitzPatrick’s spot. Abdullah Anderson, Nick Thurman, and Darrion Daniels did not make it, pointing to the team’s plans to add more talent along the defensive line, but undrafted rookie Timothy Horne happily did. Safety Teez Tabor was a surprise cut given that he had played well and has the versatility you’d want in a final defensive back. Finally, Nick Kwiatkoski’s cut comes as a mild surprise, though I did think Nate Landman had a strong chance of overtaking him for a roster spot.

Falcons 2022 roster cuts

RB Qadree Ollison

RB Caleb Huntley

FB John Raine

WR Stanley Berryhill

WR KeeSean Johnson

WR Frank Darby

WR Cameron Batson

TE MyCole Pruitt

TE Anthony Firkser

TE Tucker Fisk

OL Ryan Neuzil

OL Jonotthan Harrison

OL Justin Shaffer

OL Leroy Watson

OL Tyler Vrabel

OL Colby Gossett

DL Darrion Daniels

DL Derrick Tangelo

DL Nick Thurman

DL Abdullah Anderson

ILB Dorian Etheridge (waived/injured)

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski

OLB Jordan Brailford

CB Corey Ballentine

CB Matt Hankins

S Henry Black

S Teez Tabor

Who were the biggest surprise cuts in your mind?