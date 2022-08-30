Falcons reportedly waive OL Ryan Neuzil

Ryan Neuzil was one of the more interesting undrafted free agents the Falcons picked up a year ago, showcasing some nastiness and blocking acumen as a guard over last summer. After spending the year on the practice squad, Neuzil came into this summer looking to make an impact and once again showed pretty well, this time intriguingly playing some center.

That cross-training likely puts him in a good spot for the practice squad—I know, we’ve said that about almost everyone the Falcons have cut ties with, but with reason—now that we’ve just learned from D. Orlando Ledbetter at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Neuzil has been waived.

UPDATED With release of center Ryan Neuzil, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson and safety Henry Black. https://t.co/hq2IZjGLu3 — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) August 30, 2022

Neuzil seems likely to catch on to a practice squad spot in part because he already has experience playing guard and the team seems to like him at center, which would give them an emergency option at multiple spots. The question is whether another team will see that potential and snap him up, but it is relatively rare that deep reserves get snapped up, so hopefully he’ll be back.

Neuzil’s release leaves just Drew Dalman and Matt Hennessy at center, and we’re still waiting to hear which one of them won the job.