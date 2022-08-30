Falcons reportedly cut WR KeeSean Johnson

Atlanta’s wide receiver group continues to take shape, as Damiere Byrd and Jared Bernhardt are now the only two players left vying for one or two spots on the depth chart behind Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Olamide Zaccheaus, and KhaDarel Hodge. That’s because the team has reportedly cut ties with KeeSean Johnson, a recent veteran addition at the position.

Johnson played well against the Jaguars and has experience as a reserve and part-time starter with the Cardinals and Eagles, and will be a practice squad candidate alongside Cameron Batson, Frank Darby, and Stanley Berryhill. The news of the cut comes to us from ESPN’s Mike Rothstein.

The Falcons are cutting WR KeeSean Johnson, per a source.



Johnson signed with the club in the middle of training camp. He could have a PS chance for Atlanta. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 30, 2022

Johnson didn’t get much of a chance to make the impression, given how late he joined the team, but he did play well in his opportunities. If that was enough to intrigue Atlanta, he may very well be back, but we’ll have to see how that plays out. Still just 25 years old, Johnson figures to catch on somewhere even if it’s not Atlanta, and we do of course wish him well regardless of whether he’s here or not.

The only drama at receiver left to play out concerns whether the Falcons keep Byrd, Bernhardt, or both. We should have our answer soon enough.