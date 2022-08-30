Falcons cut veteran OL Jonotthan Harrison

Jonotthan Harrison is the latest reported cut for the Falcons, leaving the team with three would-be centers on the roster for the moment.

Per D. Orlando Ledbetter at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Harrison has been released by the team. He had joined this summer to compete for a reserve role on the interior, hoping to stick as the third center if the team carried one. There’s always the chance he’ll be one of Atlanta’s veteran additions to the practice squad.

UPDATED: OL Jonotthan Harrison and WR r Cameron Batson have been released. https://t.co/F65PSlF7G5 — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) August 30, 2022

Harrison’s fate was probably sealed when he committed a pair of false start penalties against the Jaguars, but he had been fine the rest of the summer, and it’s more likely that Ryan Neuzil’s shift to center made it a huge uphill climb for Harrison to push his way into a role. Neuzil seems very likely to be cut today as well, but he should be a practice squad lock, given the coaching staff’s fondness for him and his newfound versatility at center and guard. Drew Dalman and Matt Hennessy are competing for the starting center job, with no winner announced as of yet.

Harrison, meanwhile, will look for another team with a less settled interior situation to land with. An experienced starter who made 10 starts for the Jets back in 2019, he shouldn’t struggle to at least find a practice squad home. If he doesn’t return, we wish the veteran well with his next team.