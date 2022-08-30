Falcons reportedly waive OL Leroy Watson, LB Dorian Etheridge

The cuts keep coming. Per ESPN’s Mike Rothstein, the Falcons will waive rookie offensive lineman Leroy Watson and second-year inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge.

As has been the case with almost everyone released to this point, Rothstein notes that both could be back on the practice squad down the line.

Falcons have waived both LB Dorian Etheridge & OT Leroy Watson.



Both could be back on the practice squad at some point if they clear waivers. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 30, 2022

Watson was a converted tight end with well-regarded blocking skills, which made him an interesting project for the summer. I thought he showed well in his opportunities with the third team offensive line, and the Falcons may well want to groom him for the future with only Jake Matthews under contract over the long haul. We’ll see if he returns.

Etheridge seems likely to come back. The second-year inside linebacker was an impressive player last summer and did well against in 2022, though a scary injury that saw him carted off the field against the Jaguars put his immediate future in doubt. If he wasn’t waived with an injury designation that’s very good news for him, and given his special teams value and familiarity with the defense, he should be back. Nick Kwiatkoski and Nate Landman are probably duking it out over one spot at inside linebacker at this point.