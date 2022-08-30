Falcons cut WR Cameron Batson

The Falcons were always going to need to trim several receivers off of their roster at final cutdowns, given that at one point they were carrying a dozen of them. All of those cuts are coming in today, with Frank Darby, Stanley Berryhill, and now Cameron Batson reportedly being released.

The Batson report comes to us from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who says the speedy former Titan will be cut.

Falcons are releasing veteran WR Cameron Batson, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 30, 2022

Batson joined this summer after spending time with Arthur Smith in Tennessee, and his speed and return experience made him an interesting candidate for a final spot on the roster. Batson had his moments but was ultimately overshadowed by the emergence of Jared Bernhardt and the more experienced Damiere Byrd, who also is fast and has return experience, but also has a longer track record as a receiver.

Batson’s versatility should get him a look elsewhere if he doesn’t hit the practice squad in Atlanta, and we wish him well wherever he lands.