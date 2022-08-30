Falcons cut RB Qadree Ollison

Qadree Ollison’s time with the Atlanta Falcons has been marked by arrivals and departures, as the former fifth round pick has been waived and cut multiple times, always clawing his way back onto the practice squad or roster. The hard-charging back may do so again, but it was reported today that the Falcons have cut him.

Per Aaron Wilson at Pro Football Network, Ollison is “likely” to receive interest from other teams after being cut. The Falcons may try to get him back on the practice squad if not, but this may mark the end of the road for Ollison in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons cutting Qadree Ollison, per a league source. Likely to get calls from other teams Former fifth-round draft pick led Falcons in rushing touchdowns as a rookie — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2022

Ollison was locked in a battle with Caleb Huntley for a fifth running back spot, if one existed, and it now appears that Atlanta will either not carry one or will pick up an outside option to start the season. Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Tyler Allgeier and recent convert Avery Williams appear to be the team’s four backs for now, with Keith Smith serving as the team’s fullback.

A draft selection in Dirk Koetter’s first year, Ollison was largely mothballed despite the sorry state of the team’s ground game in his rookie season, scoring four touchdowns but receiving just 22 carries. His role was even more diminished in 2020 despite the team once again struggling to run the football effectively, but he found his way back on the roster partway through the 2021 season under a new coaching staff and did good work in a limited role. He once again had a solid summer in 2022, but evidently it wasn’t enough to earn a roster spot with the Falcons to kick off the year.

If this is it for Ollison, we wish him well, as he’s never been anything but a professional in Atlanta and a capable player when he’s seen the field. We’ll see if either he or Huntley ultimately returns.