Falcons waive rookie WR Stanley Berryhill

Rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Stanley Berryhill is the latest reported cut for the Falcons today, and the second wide receiver the team has cut from a deep group.

Berryhill was, as ESPN’s Mike Rothstein notes, a camp standout who came to the NFL already looking like a capable special teamer. His role and his production were quieter in preseason, and ultimately he did not stand out enough in a wide receiver group that the Falcons had stocked up over the summer.

The Falcons have informed WR Stanley Berryhill he is being waived, per source.



Berryhill flashed during camp. Good, young player in a crowded room. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 30, 2022

Like Frank Darby, Berryhill is a possibility for the practice squad as a developmental receiver and potential special teams call-up if the injuries strike the Falcons. I’m less certain that he’ll ultimately make the practice squad—at least until we know what’s happening with Jared Bernhardt—but I think he showed enough over the summer to find a home somewhere pretty quickly. We’ll see if Berryhill returns to Atlanta, but if not, we wish him well.