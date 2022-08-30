Falcons reportedly cut TE MyCole Pruitt

The writing was probably on the wall for MyCole Pruitt when the Falcons sat Parker Hesse against the Jaguars, seemingly locking Hesse, Kyle Pitts, and Anthony Firkser on to the roster alongside tight end/quarterback Feleipe Franks. Pruitt’s strong preseason gave him at least a glimmer of hope of making the roster, but we’ve just learned that was not to be

Per Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Falcons have released Pruitt.

Atlanta Falcons are releasing MyCole Pruitt, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2022

The veteran tight end overlapped with both Arthur Smith and Hesse in Tennessee, and joined this summer as a veteran option on a pretty well-stocked tight end depth chart. That made him seem like a longshot at first, but a series of good preseason games where Pruitt showed his receiving chops put him in the conversation. Hesse, who had a quality season in Atlanta last year, will instead take on the third tight end role as the strongest blocker of a group heavy on pass-catching options.

As a strong blocker with ties to Smith and that pass catching ability, Pruitt could very well end up taking up one of Atlanta’s six veteran practice squad spots when all is said and done. If not, we’ll wish him well at his next stop, because there should be no shortage of teams shopping for tight end depth.