Falcons reportedly had interest in new Panthers WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

The Falcons have all but vowed to add outside talent to the 53 man roster between now and the start of the season, regardless of who they keep and cut today. It appears former Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault, who was traded yesterday to the Panthers, was one player the team had interest in.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Falcons and Packers were also at least gauging what it would take to pry Shenault loose before Carolina got a deal done.

Note I found interesting last night: Carolina had some competition for Laviska Shenault. Packers, Falcons were among the other teams that were talking to the Jaguars about trading for Shenault before they reached a deal with the Panthers, per sources. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) August 30, 2022

This is not surprising. Shenault is coming off a rough 2021, but he has a better year as a physical receiving option and runner in 2020, and presumably the Falcons were at least interested in the thought of trying him in a Diet Cordarrelle Patterson role in their offense. He is not a finished product or an elite one as a receiver, struggling with drops and separation at times, but is capable of picking up yards after contact and is just 23 years old. Presumably Atlanta would have kept him as a fifth receiver who would have picked up some snaps at running back if all went well, but whether the talks were serious or Atlanta was just checking in on a player who would have been an interesting fit is unknown.

The Falcons will now see Shenault twice a year with the Panthers, and they'll presumably keep shopping for interesting players in the coming days, especially once every team has made all their cuts.