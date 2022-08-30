Falcons cut WR Frank Darby, former 2021 6th round pick

The Falcons kicked off its final cuts down to its regular season roster by cutting ties with former sixth-round pick Frank Darby. Darby is the most notable cut so far this offseason after spending only one year with the team.

Per the report, Darby is a “candidate” for the practice squad, assuming no other team signs him to their active roster. The term candidate provides plenty of flexibility as to whether the team will sign Darby or simply may sign Darby to the practice squad.

Falcons have released WR Frank Darby, a candidate for their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

Darby looked the part of a wide receiver at 6-foot-1, 200-pounds with deep speed but he was unable to crack more than incidental snaps in the league’s shallowest depth chart. Darby finished 2021 with a mere 1 catch for 14 yards.

2022 presented a new challenge for Darby with the additions of Drake London, Bryan Edwards, KhaDarel Hodge and Damiere Byrd, among others. The Falcons appeared to give Darby a red shirt year in 2021 but he needed to show progress in 2022. The final preseason game was the strongest showing of the summer for Darby, who had one big catch on the day and could have had another.

That was apparentlty too little, too late with a more crowded depth chart. The Falcons may bring back Darby but that decision may depend on how many other, better options exist.

It also marks the first of Terry Fontenot’s cuts to his own draft picks but it is only one year into the regime. Jalen Mayfield looks like another draft pick potentially on the outside looking in.