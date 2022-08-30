Falcons cut RB Caleb Huntley

Caleb Huntley is the second reported cut of the day for the Atlanta Falcons, joining Frank Darby, and now we’ll have to wait to see if the team brings him back after cuts.

That reports comes to us from ESPN’s Mike Rothstein, who logically mentions Huntley as a practice squad candidate should he clear waivers.

Falcons informed RB Caleb Huntley he will be waived, per source.



Practice squad candidate if he clears waivers. He had a good preseason in a crowded room. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 30, 2022

Huntley is a physical runner fresh off his second quality summer in a row here in Atlanta, having just wrapped up a third preseason game where he led the team in rushing against the Jaguars. Huntley was competing with Qadree Ollison for the third or fourth running back role—it depends on where the team slots Avery Williams—and it remains to be seen if this means Ollison has made the roster or if the Falcons have their eyes on an outside option. Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams are locked in to the roster.

Either way, Huntley’s showed enough as a runner and a solid blocker to think the Falcons would like to bring him back to the practice squad. His strong showing against Jacksonville may earn him interest elsewhere, though, so we’ll just have to see where he lands when the dust settles.