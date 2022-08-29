Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Aug. 29

That’s a wrap on the preseason, folks. The Atlanta Falcons finished 2-1, their first preseason with a winning record since 2016. The Birds now turn their focus to their home opener against the Saints on September 11th. More on Atlanta’s win over Jacksonville and the season ahead in today’s Falcoholinks.

Falcons - Jags recap

Atlanta’s reserves came through to deliver the Falcons a win in their preseason finale, and now the decision-making begins to determine the final roster. We’ve put together our best guess in that regard.

Arthur Smith will certainly have some tough calls to make for the final 53 — especially at running back, where Caleb Huntley put together a masterful performance on the ground.

Adding and subtracting

Prior to Saturday’s game against the Jaguars, the Falcons decided to bring back tight end Tucker Fisk and elected to part ways with offensive lineman Rick Leonard.

The Falcons also cut their roster down to 80, saying farewell to wide receivers Auden Tate and Geronimo Allison.

Deion Jones ‘ready to compete’

It’s been an eventful offseason for linebacker Deion Jones. Once viewed as a cornerstone on defense, injuries and questions about his attitude have put him on the fringes of the franchise. While the team has attempted to trade the former Pro Bowler, they’ve decided against cutting him and are poised to enter the season with him in the linebacking rotation. It’s a position Jones says he’s prepared to fill, and in his words, ready to compete.