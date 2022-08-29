Falcons 2022 roster cuts tracker

It’s a tough couple of days in the NFL, where hundreds of players are going to go from roster hopefuls to seeking a new team. The Falcons are no exception, as they have to cut 27 players by 4 p.m. tomorrow.

We don’t know when Atlanta will announce their cuts, as it could be any time between now and late tomorrow afternoon, but we do know there are some very tough calls to be made at position groups like wide receiver and the defensive line, where multiple depth options played extremely well this summer. We’ll see who stays and who goes soon enough, and we’ll round up updates here as they come in. Remember, again, that this is a fraught time for NFL players and do be kind in your reactions.

Here’s the current roster, from our frequently updated 2022 roster tracker:

Offense

QB Marcus Mariota

QB Desmond Ridder

QB/TE Feleipe Franks

RB Tyler Allgeier

RB Damien Williams

RB Qadree Ollison

RB/WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson

RB Avery Williams

RB Caleb Huntley

FB Keith Smith

FB/TE John Raine

WR Drake London

WR Bryan Edwards

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

WR Damiere Byrd

WR Cameron Batson

WR Frank Darby

WR KhaDarel Hodge

WR KeeSean Johnson

WR Stanley Berryhill

WR/KR Jared Bernhardt

TE Kyle Pitts

TE Anthony Firkser

TE Parker Hesse

TE John FitzPatrick

TE MyCole Pruitt

TE Tucker Fisk

T Jake Matthews

T Kaleb McGary

T Germaine Ifedi

T Tyler Vrabel

T/TE Leroy Watson

G Elijah Wilkinson

G Jalen Mayfield

G Chris Lindstrom

G Ryan Neuzil

G/T Colby Gossett

G Justin Shaffer

C Matt Hennessy

C Drew Dalman

C Jonotthan Harrison

Defense

DL Grady Jarrett

DL Marlon Davidson

DL Ta’Quon Graham

DL Nick Thurman

DL Anthony Rush

DL Abdullah Anderson

DL Darrion Daniels

DL Derrick Tangelo

DL Timothy Horne

OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji

OLB Lorenzo Carter

OLB Arnold Ebiketie

OLB DeAngelo Malone

OLB Quinton Bell

OLB Jordan Brailford

ILB Deion Jones

ILB Rashaan Evans

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski

ILB Mykal Walker

ILB Troy Andersen

ILB Dorian Etheridge

LB Nate Landman

CB A.J. Terrell

CB Casey Hayward

CB Isaiah Oliver

CB Darren Hall

CB DeAundre Alford

CB Corey Ballentine

CB Mike Ford

CB Matt Hankins

S Richie Grant

S Jaylinn Hawkins

S Erik Harris

S Dean Marlowe

S/CB Teez Tabor

S Henry Black

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough