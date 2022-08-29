Falcons 2022 roster cuts tracker

It’s a tough couple of days in the NFL, where hundreds of players are going to go from roster hopefuls to seeking a new team. The Falcons are no exception, as they have to cut 27 players by 4 p.m. tomorrow.
We don’t know when Atlanta will announce their cuts, as it could be any time between now and late tomorrow afternoon, but we do know there are some very tough calls to be made at position groups like wide receiver and the defensive line, where multiple depth options played extremely well this summer. We’ll see who stays and who goes soon enough, and we’ll round up updates here as they come in. Remember, again, that this is a fraught time for NFL players and do be kind in your reactions.
Here’s the current roster, from our frequently updated 2022 roster tracker:
Offense
QB Marcus Mariota
QB Desmond Ridder
QB/TE Feleipe Franks
RB Tyler Allgeier
RB Damien Williams
RB Qadree Ollison
RB/WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson
RB Avery Williams
RB Caleb Huntley
FB Keith Smith
FB/TE John Raine
WR Drake London
WR Bryan Edwards
WR Olamide Zaccheaus
WR Damiere Byrd
WR Cameron Batson
WR Frank Darby
WR KhaDarel Hodge
WR KeeSean Johnson
WR Stanley Berryhill
WR/KR Jared Bernhardt
TE Kyle Pitts
TE Anthony Firkser
TE Parker Hesse
TE John FitzPatrick
TE MyCole Pruitt
TE Tucker Fisk
T Jake Matthews
T Kaleb McGary
T Germaine Ifedi
T Tyler Vrabel
T/TE Leroy Watson
G Elijah Wilkinson
G Jalen Mayfield
G Chris Lindstrom
G Ryan Neuzil
G/T Colby Gossett
G Justin Shaffer
C Matt Hennessy
C Drew Dalman
C Jonotthan Harrison
Defense
DL Grady Jarrett
DL Marlon Davidson
DL Ta’Quon Graham
DL Nick Thurman
DL Anthony Rush
DL Abdullah Anderson
DL Darrion Daniels
DL Derrick Tangelo
DL Timothy Horne
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
OLB Lorenzo Carter
OLB Arnold Ebiketie
OLB DeAngelo Malone
OLB Quinton Bell
OLB Jordan Brailford
ILB Deion Jones
ILB Rashaan Evans
ILB Nick Kwiatkoski
ILB Mykal Walker
ILB Troy Andersen
ILB Dorian Etheridge
LB Nate Landman
CB A.J. Terrell
CB Casey Hayward
CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Darren Hall
CB DeAundre Alford
CB Corey Ballentine
CB Mike Ford
CB Matt Hankins
S Richie Grant
S Jaylinn Hawkins
S Erik Harris
S Dean Marlowe
S/CB Teez Tabor
S Henry Black
Special Teams
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
