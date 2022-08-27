Jaguars to sit 27 players against Falcons

The preseason finale is rarely a competitive game, as teams tend to protect their starters for the regular season by giving them limited or even no playing time. The Jaguars have ensured that will be the case today against the Falcons, as they’ve announced they’re essentially sitting their entire starting lineup and a few key reserves.

In total, Jacksonville will rest 27 players, by my quick count. We won’t get to see Foye Oluokun take the field against his former team today, nor young budding stars like Trevor Lawrence and Travon Walker.

It remains to be seen whether the Falcons will follow suit, or if they’ll give Marcus Mariota, Grady Jarrett, and others a few snaps before they shut it down and prepare for the September season opener against the Saints. Suffice to say that if we do see Atlanta’s starters, they should hopefully have little trouble working over Jacksonville’s B team, and they should be out of the game very quickly.

The Falcons kick off in a little over an hour against Jacksonville, with quite a few roster spots still seemingly up for grabs and the starting center job still not completely settled.