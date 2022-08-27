Falcons - Jaguars preseason Week 3 open thread

In a half hour, the Falcons will kick things off against the Jaguars. By the end of what we hope is a healthy afternoon for Atlanta, all that will remain for this Falcons summer will be the team making their cuts to get down to a 53 man roster. It’s a busy time, to say the least.

First, we’ll be watching one more preseason game. The Jaguars are another basement dweller in the NFL hoping for bigger and better things in 2022, and while we won’t get a long look at the starters, we’ll get a glimpse at the young talent Jacksonville hopes will propel them forward. For the Falcons, this is all about figuring out who has locked down starting jobs and roster spots, and there are still unsettled roles that will be decided by the end of the day.

As always, go Falcons, and please use this as your open thread for today.