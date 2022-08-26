How to watch the Falcons - Jaguars preseason finale

It’s the preseason finale. The Jaguars provide a young opponent with a new head coach and hopefully a quality challenge on this August Saturday, and that challenge will help determine the contours of the initial Falcons 53 man roster.

The Falcons currently have an 80 man roster, with several big battles still left to resolve, including at least one starting skirmish at center. While the Falcons surely have a good idea of who they’re going to cut already at this point, there’s probably anywhere from 5-15 tough decisions to be made. Atlanta will of course scoop up other options once the other 31 teams make their cuts, but the general shape of the roster and the practice squad will be determined in the days after this preseason finale. It’s an important game, and one I’m looking forward to watching.

Here’s what you’ll need to know to tune in. Go Falcons, as always.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, preseason Week 3

When: Saturday, August 27, 3 pm. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Channel: NFL Network nationally, FOX 5 locally

Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire, Steve Wyche, Jen Hale and D.J. Shockley

Falcoholic Live Stream: Join Kevin Knight and Adnan Ikic for a live call of the game!

Streaming: Falcons app for local audiences; NFL+ if you want to sneak your free trial in now before canceling

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Odds: Odds are provided by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, but I’m going to urge you not to bet on preseason games. Again. Please don’t. I’m begging you.

2022 Falcons preseason schedule (1-1)

Week 1: Win @ Detroit Lions, Friday, August 12, 6 p.m. ET

@ Detroit Lions, Friday, August 12, 6 p.m. ET Week 2: Loss @ New York Jets, Monday, August 22, 8 p.m. ET

@ New York Jets, Monday, August 22, 8 p.m. ET Week 3: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, August 27, 3 p.m. ET

2022 Falcons regular season schedule

Week 1: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: @ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 3: @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 4: vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: @ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: @ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 18, TBD

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

