Falcons set to give starters extended run against the Jets

The second preseason game is essentially the dress rehearsal for the season, at least for many NFL teams. When the NFL cut from four preseason games down to three, the second game simply became what the third game used to be.

The Jets bucked that trend this year like the Falcons did a year ago, electing to sit starters to keep them healthy after losing key players like Zach Wilson and Mekhi Becton to injury. Atlanta, which had vowed to play healthy starters this preseason, is hewing closer to tradition.

Laura Rutledge reporting that Marcus Mariota will get about 30 snaps with Desmond Ridder and Feleipe Franks going in after that. — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) August 23, 2022

Chances are good that the starters will receive very limited run Saturday against the Jaguars, making this our only extended look at most of the players who will be so crucial to Atlanta’s success in 2022. So far they’re off to a promising start, as Marcus Mariota has already connected on a couple of nice passes, including a deep shot to Kyle Pitts.