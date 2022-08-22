Falcons - Jets preseason Monday Night Football open thread

It’s nearly kickoff time for the second Falcons preseason game, which deserves at least a small cheer. Atlanta will continue to try to sharpen their squad in preparation for the regular season and decide on their final roster, while the Jets will do that and try to convince the world that they are not just the same old Jets, an eagerness we saw in media reports about the team besting Atlanta in practice all week.

Practice is over, though, and this is (sort of) the real deal. Use this as your open thread for tonight’s 8 p.m. kickoff and go Falcons!