Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, August 22nd

It’s Gameday***, Falcoholics. Tonight the Atlanta Falcons take on the Jets of Jersey for their second preseason tune-up. Much has been made of the lackluster joint practices last week, so it will be interesting to see how each unit performs in an actual game situation. We’ve got tonight’s preview and more in today’s Falcoholinks.

Jets on deck for preseason Week 2

So what should we keep our eye on in Atlanta’s second preseason tilt? Well, hopefully, an improvement from the previous week’s joint practices, although starters may not hit the field, per reports.

The Jets are definitely a better team than the last time the Falcons met them, as they’ve made some key additions via the draft. We’ll see how it all shakes out later this evening.

Drake London expected to play Week 1

Some welcome news on the Drake London front, as his knee injury has been deemed ‘fine’ and he’s on track to suit up for Week 1. We likely won’t see him for the remainder of the preseason, but that’s a more-than-acceptable tradeoff for an injury that looked serious when it occurred.

Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson to miss remainder of preseason

And some unwelcome news on the Marlon Davidson front, as he is slated to miss the remainder of the preseason after having his knee scoped. Davidson has been unable to rid himself of the injury bug since selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. This latest injury casts more doubt on his long-term fit into the team’s plans.