How to watch Falcons - Jets on preseason Monday Night Football

Welcome to Falcons gameday! After Atlanta dispatched the Lions last week, their next test will be a Jets team that is considering whether they’re even going to play most of their starters, and it’s also a Jets team that fared well against the Falcons in joints practices this past week.

The hope is that Atlanta will walk out of this one with a win just for fun, but the more important piece is that they look good against the Jets and emerge from tonight healthy. After this it’s five cuts and less than a week until the final preseason game and the full 53 man roster cutdown, so things are going to get busy very quickly. Coming out of tonight unscathed and feeling good would be a significant boost for an Atlanta team tired of hearing they’re headed for the NFL’s basement in 2022.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know to watch the game tonight. As always, go Falcons!

Atlanta Falcons @ New York Jets, preseason Week 2

When: Monday, August 22, 8 pm. EST

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Channel: ESPN nationally and WSB2 locally

Announcers: Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Laura Rutledge

Falcoholic Live Stream: Join Kevin Knight and Adnan Ikic for a live call of the game!

Streaming: Falcons app for local audiences; NFL+ if you want to set your money on fire

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Odds: Odds are provided by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, but I’m going to urge you not to bet on preseason games. Again. Please don’t.

Key Questions: How will the Falcons’ offensive line hold up against a good, pretty deep Jets front? Can the Falcons’ defense prove their joint practice mishaps were just practice mistakes and they’re on course for a quality season in 2022? Will the Jets (and Falcons, for that matter) even play their starters?

2022 Falcons preseason schedule (1-0)

Week 1: Win @ Detroit Lions, Friday, August 12, 6 p.m. ET

@ Detroit Lions, Friday, August 12, 6 p.m. ET Week 2: @ New York Jets, Monday, August 22, 8 p.m. ET

Week 3: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, August 27, 3 p.m. ET

2022 Falcons regular season schedule

Week 1: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: @ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 3: @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 4: vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: @ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: @ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 18, TBD

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

