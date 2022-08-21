Simulating the Falcons 2022 season on Madden 23

We’re a few weeks away from the regular season, and I know that everyone is anxious to see what happens this season. The annual release of EA Sports’ Madden video game happened on August 19, with this year being Madden 23 and featuring John Madden on the cover. While I can’t predict the future, I’ve decided that similar to last year, it’s fun to try by simulating the Atlanta Falcons’ 2022 season on Madden 23 to see what stats and outcomes this team achieves in the virtual world.

Just to be clear on the rules, I am in no way interfering with whatever outcome the video game has for the Falcons. I won’t be signing any players or participating in any games to see what record and statistics the game predicts for the Falcons in 2022. This is strictly for fun, so please don’t take this too seriously. This article is not sponsored by EA Sports, so you’ll read my honest opinions of the game, which I bought like every Madden game since Madden 98.

With that being said, let’s get to it.

Depth Chart (Week 1-18)

Offense

QB: Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks

RB: Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams

FB: Keith Smith

WR: Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Auden Tate, Olamide Zaccheaus, Cameron Batson, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Anthony Firkser, MyCole Pruitt

LT: Jake Matthews, Rick Leonard

LG: Elijah Wilkinson, Jalen Mayfield, Justin Shaffer

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett

RT: Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta’Quon Graham, Jordan Brailford,

DT: Anthony Rush, Timmy Horne

LB: Arnold Ebiketie, Adetokunbo Ogundeji

LB: Deion Jones, Nick Kwiatkoski, Troy Andersen

LB: Rashaan Evans

LB: Lorenzo Carter, Deangelo Malone

CB: A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver, Darren Hall

CB: Casey Hayward Jr., Mike Ford

S: Erik Harris, Richie Grant

S: Dean Marlowe, Jaylinn Hawkins, Teez Tabor

Just wanted to note that Calvin Ridley is in the game, but is listed as having a Complete PCL Tear, he has a year-long suspension in real life, but he’s on the injury report and is out for the season.

Schedule

Week 1: Saints 34, Falcons 45

Week 2: Rams 24, Falcons 38

Week 3: Seahawks 3, Falcons 31

Week 4: Falcons 10, Browns 45

Week 5: Falcons 21, Buccaneers 35

Week 6: Falcons 22, 49ers 30

Week 7: Falcons 24, Bengals 30

Week 8: Falcons 17, Panthers 38

Week 9: Falcons 45, Chargers 51

Week 10: Falcons 31, Panthers 35 (Thursday Night Football)

Week 11: Falcons 21, Bears 24

Week 12: Falcons 25, Commanders 30

Week 13: Falcons 42, Steelers 52

Week 14: Bye Week

Week 15: Saints 17, Falcons 28

Week 16: Falcons 28, Ravens 31

Week 17: Falcons 26, Cardinals 28

Week 18: Falcons 17, Buccaneers 24

What a bizarre and, per many predictions, realistic outcome for the Falcons. After starting the season with three straight wins, the Falcons took a nose dive, finishing the 2022 season with a 4-13 record. On the bright side, the Falcons would have the 2nd overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft and they also swept the New Orleans Saints, which is the closest thing to making the playoffs in a down season.

Statistics

QB Marcus Mariota - 4985 yards, 372/614 attempts, 39 TDs, 17 INTs, 60% completion rate, 2 rushing TDs

RB Cordarrelle Patterson - 215 carries, 901 yards, 6 rushing TDs, 2 receiving TDs

RB Tyler Allgeier - 65 carries, 219 yards, 11 rushing TDs

WR Drake London - 84 catches, 1308 yards, 16 TDs

TE Kyle Pitts - 83 catches, 933 yards, 5 TDs

LB Deion Jones - 92 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 4 INTs

DT Grady Jarrett - 43 tackles, 8.0 sacks

CB A.J. Terrell - 65 tackles, 3 INTs

CB Casey Hayward Jr. - 66 tackles, 5 INTs

K Younghoe Koo - 12/15 attempts, 54 long, 57/57 PAT

Madden’s statistics for season-long play is usually unrealistic, and that doesn’t really change here. Koo having only 12 field goals is definitely not happening, as he has made 27+ in each of the last two seasons.

Allgeier basically turned into a goal line monster, as he poached 11 rushing touchdowns away from Cordarrelle Patterson, which is a lot. Mariota throwing nearly 40 touchdowns would be one of the great upsets in NFL history.

Team Awards and League Outcome

Falcons Pro Bowl Selections

WR Drake London

Casey Hayward Jr.

NFL Awards

League MVP - QB Joe Burrow (CIN)

NFL Coach of the Year - Zac Taylor (CIN)

AFC/NFC Offensive Player of the Year - RB Joe Mixon (CIN), WR Cooper Kupp (LAR)

AFC/NFC Defensive Player of the Year - LB Von Miller (BUF), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (DAL)

AFC/NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year - RB Breece Hall (NYJ), WR Drake London (ATL)

AFC/NFC Defensive Rookie of the Year - CB Trent McDuffie (KC), LB Micah McFadden (NYG)

Super Bowl LVII - Ravens 20, Packers 34

Well, things are looking up for the Falcons, as they apparently have a star in young wide receiver Drake London. The rookie was selected to the Pro Bowl and received NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, neither of which seems all that far-fetched. Additionally, 2022 free agent signing Casey Hayward Jr. also made the Pro Bowl.

Well folks, that pretty much does it. The game itself is not great. If you’ve been playing Madden games for the last decade, you don’t need me to tell you that there has been a steep decline in innovation and realism as they focus more on the MUT game mode and away from being a football simulator. If you saw last year’s simulation, you can tell that what’s listed above is unlikely to happen, as no one can really predict the future.

But the Falcons finishing 4-13 is definitely a realistic possibility. I do expect to see Desmond Ridder start a few games towards the end of the season, as in the simulation he only threw three total passes during the season, and all three were completed. We also will hope that 4-13 looks silly by season’s end.