Falcons DT Vincent Taylor out for season with a ruptured Achilles

We made it through five days of Atlanta Falcons training camp without a serious, season-ending injury. Wide receiver Bryan Edwards got a little roughed up with a shoulder injury, but missed just one day of practice before returning in a non-contact jersey. That streak unfortunately ended on Day 6, as coach Arthur Smith announced that veteran defensive tackle Vincent Taylor ruptured his Achilles.

#Falcons DT Vincent Taylor ruptured his Achilles, per Arthur Smith. Absolutely brutal for the veteran coming off a season-ending injury in 2021. — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) August 2, 2022

Taylor, 28, signed with Atlanta shortly before the 2022 NFL Draft to provide some juice to an interior pass rush that sorely lacked it in 2021. He’s had some terrific flashes at times in the league, including a very efficient 2018 season as a reserve with the Miami Dolphins. Taylor was slated to finally have a full-time starting role with the Houston Texans in 2021, but wound up suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1.

Unfortunately, the bad injury luck continues for Taylor, who will miss the entirety of the 2022 season as he recovers from the Achilles injury. It’s a brutal turn of events for a player who appeared to have a clear path to the roster here in Atlanta. Taylor had been working with the 1st/2nd team group and was rotating in frequently in pass-rush focused sets.

The Falcons will almost certainly need to dip into the free agent market at defensive tackle now. With the surprise retirement of Eddie Goldman and now the loss of Taylor, the line is exceptionally thin.

Join us in wishing for a speedy and successful recovery for Vincent Taylor.