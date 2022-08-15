Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson land on NFL Top 100 list for 2022

As is the case every year, the NFL Top 100 list is slowly being revealed for 2022. The NFL Top 100 is an annual television series counting down the top one hundred players in the National Football League, as chosen by fellow NFL players. The rankings are based on an offseason poll organized by the NFL, where players vote on their peers based on their performance for the recent NFL season.

So far, players ranked from 51-100 have been revealed, and two Atlanta Falcons players have made the list. Let’s take a look.

As of the time I write this, running back Cordarrelle Patterson is the top ranked Falcons’ player. Patterson had quite the campaign in 2021, as he rushed for 618 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground and had 548 yards and 5 touchdowns through the air. This is the first time that Patterson has made it onto the Top-100 list, which is surprising considering that he’s been selected to four Pro Bowls and been named an All-Pro four times.

Although he has only played one NFL season and scored one NFL touchdown (not counting the Pro Bowl) tight end Kyle Pitts has landed on this year’s list, as he has earned the respect of his peers very quickly. Pitts made the record books in 2021, as he became only the second rookie tight end in NFL history to have an 1,000-yard season, finishing with 1,026 yards. I’m sure Pitts will be even higher on next season’s list.

The list itself is far from over. I’d bet that we will see Grady Jarrett and A.J. Terrell much higher up, and rightfully so.