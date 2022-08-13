Report: Drake London injury ‘minor’

Whether you're an optimist or a pessimist when it comes to the 2022 Falcons, you want Drake London on that football field. The rookie wide receiver is a promising player who could be the latest in a long line of great players at the position, if all goes well, and should be the top option at receiver regardless in 2022.

That's why London's Friday night injury was so dispariting. Losing a top ten draft pick and critical player on offense in a year when Marcus Mariota and/or Desmond Ridder will need all the help they can get is grim, so we all waited anxiously for updates.

Happily, we got some positive ones early Saturday morning.

Per source, Drake London is ok. It's a minor injury. — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) August 13, 2022

If London is fine, the biggest consequence will likely be that we don't see him much until the regular season, which is a very minor consequence indeed. The Falcons will want to be cautious with their best passing game weapon outside of Kyle Pitts, after all.

If confirmed, this is a huge deal, because initially a knee injury that knocks a player out of any game is a major problem. Having London available on Sundays, especially after he looked good in limited action against the Lions, is a big deal for a team unsettled at quarterback and frankly just about everywhere else.

We'll hope all is well based on this report and count on seeing London against the Saints, where his ability may make a major difference for Atlanta. It's high time we got some good news, injury or otherwise.