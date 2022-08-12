Drake London exits game with knee injury, will not return against Lions

Drake London started off his NFL career by reeling in a nice pass from Marcus Mariota and picking up quite a few yards, the kind of start you want for a promising rookie wide receiver. Unfortunately, his first play of the night was also his last play of the night.

Per multiple reports, London has exited the game with what’s what being classified as a knee injury, which has activated my anxiety in a way few other injuries do. He will not return to the game tonight.

Falcons rookie WR Drake London (knee) will not return.



Got hurt on the first drive of the game. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 12, 2022

London headed to the medical tent after he was injured but still had his helmet, which gave observers some hope that he might return. The hope here is that this is a minor injury and the Falcons are being cautious, rather than the grim alternative that London is already facing a significant injury before the season already starts. We’ll have to hope for the best.

London, Atlanta’s top pick in 2022, will head into the season as the team’s top receiver if he’s healthy and offers an intriguing blend of size, physicality, and NFL readiness. In his absence, we’ll likely see a lot of Auden Tate and Geronimo Allison tonight.