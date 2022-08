It’s time. After a tumultuous offseason that saw Matt Ryan leave Atlanta, Calvin Ridley suspended for the season, and a whole bunch of players coming and going, the Falcons will take the field against a real live NFL opponent. At stake are five roster spots—the Falcons will have to cut down next week from 90 to 85 players—and our early sense of how talented this team is.

Use this as your open thread for the game, as it custom, and happy Falcons preseason to you all.