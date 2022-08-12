How to watch Falcons - Lions preseason Week 1

Preseason is here, with the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Detroit Lions in the first test of a new-look team. Atlanta’s rolling into this one with new quarterbacks, a rebuilt roster, and dreams of being more than the NFC basement dweller many are projecting them to be.

While position battles won’t be settled tonight and we won’t know how good this team truly can be or will be, it’ll be live action for our favorite football team and an opportunity to see all these new players work, which is legitimately exciting. As always, preseason gets sloppy the further into the games we go, so brace yourself and maybe have a couple of libations on hand to help you through it.

Of course, to watch you’ll want to know what channel the game is on, when things kick off, and so on. We’ve got you covered in our weekly how to watch information, which is conveniently located below.

Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions, preseason Week 1

When: Friday, August 12, 6 p.m. EST

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Channel: FOX 5 for Atlanta-area viewing, NFL Network for out of market

Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire, Jen Hale, D.J. Shockley & Steve Wyche

Falcoholic Live Stream: Join Kevin Knight and Adnan Ikic for a live call of the game!

Streaming: Falcons app for local audiences

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Odds: Odds are provided by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, but I’m going to urge you not to bet on preseason games.

Key Questions: How will Desmond Ridder and the rookies look in extended action? Can this offensive line, in all its forms, hold up against a capable Lions front? Will the Falcons win their first preseason game in a long while?

2022 Falcons preseason schedule

Week 1: @ Detroit Lions, Friday, August 12, 6 p.m. ET

Week 2: @ New York Jets, Monday, August 22, 8 p.m. ET

Week 3: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, August 27, 3 p.m. ET

2022 Falcons regular season schedule

Week 1: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: @ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 3: @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 4: vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: @ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: @ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 18, TBD

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

